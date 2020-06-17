After the collapse of the rebel siege of Tripoli, Libya, advancing troops of the United Nations recognized Government of Nation Accord (the GNA) uncovered mass graves in the town of Tarhuna, the last holdout of rebel commander General Khalifa Haftar. Eight mass graves were found in the town which was run by a militia loyal to Haftar, who is supported by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates. During its recent offensive, the GNA forces were backed by military aid from Turkey.

A generation of economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa has now ended with the double shock of the coronavirus pandemic and the forecast of a serious debt crisis. But even before the Covid-19 health threat emerged in early in 2020, there were warning signs these poor developing nations were facing debt distress.