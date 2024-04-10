Israel’s Attack on Iran’s Syrian Embassy Could Trigger a Perilous Regional War 

Interview with Melvin Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, former CIA analyst and author, conducted by Scott Harris

As Israel’s war in Gaza enters its seventh month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — under growing pressure to end the mass slaughter of Palestinian civilians — ordered the bombing of Iran’s embassy in Syria on April 1, that Iran said killed seven of its military advisers, including three senior commanders. While the airstrike may have momentarily distracted the world from Israel’s widely condemned targeted killing of seven World Central Kitchen humanitarian aid staff in Gaza, Israel’s attack on a diplomatic compound — in violation of international law — could trigger a dangerous regional war.

The war in Gaza, which began after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that killed 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped 240 hostages — has now killed at least 33,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of whom are women and children. Many of the 2.3 million residents of Gaza now face starvation due to Israel’s blocking of food, potable water and other basic humanitarian aid. Although Israel recently permitted 300 aid trucks to enter Gaza, the highest number of trucks since war began, the UN says these deliveries fall far short of the minimum required to feed millions of hungry, malnourished people.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Melvin Goodman, a former CIA analyst, now a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, a professor of government at Johns Hopkins University and author. Here, he assesses the dangerous consequences of Israel’s bombing of Iran’s Syrian embassy that could trigger a wider Middle East war and the Biden administration’s response to the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

