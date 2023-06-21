Juneteenth Federal Holiday Must Remain Radical and Relevant to Today’s Civil Rights Struggles

On June 19, 1865, about two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to the Union Army at Appomattox, Virginia, Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved African Americans that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. Granger’s announcement enforced the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued by President Abraham Lincoln nearly two and a half years earlier on Jan. 1st, 1863.

President Biden signed legislation in 2021 that made June 19th an official federal holiday, known as “Juneteenth.” Juneteenth has been celebrated by black communities across the U.S. for more than 150 years and is known as “Juneteenth Independence Day,” “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day.”

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Robert Greene II, assistant professor of history at Claflin University and senior editor of the award-winning Black Perspectives blog. Here, he discusses the importance of the Juneteenth holiday and concern that as this annual celebration enters the mainstream, it risks being diluted by commercial exploitation and could lose its connection to America’s history of slavery and racism, as well as its relevance to today’s civil rights struggles.



Read Greene’s June 20, 2022 article titled, “Keeping Juneteenth Radical.”

