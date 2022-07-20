Labor Department Issues New Protections for Exploited, Threatened Immigrant Workers

Undocumented immigrants have filled the roles of essential workers before and since the coronavirus pandemic, yet many are at the mercy of unscrupulous employers who steal their wages, force them to work in unsafe conditions and sexually harass and assault them. These workers often don’t speak out for fear of being deported.

In early-July, the U.S. Department of Labor issued a document outlining a process to provide immigrant workers some protection, although advocates say much more needs to be done. In support of the action, the national AFL-CIO federation of unions said, “When immigrant workers are scared into silence, violations go unchecked. We cannot reasonably expect to end wage theft and exploitation without protecting those workers who have the courage to take a stand.”

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Nadia Marin-Molina, co-executive director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, or NDLON, comprised of 66 workers’ centers in 23 states. Here she describes how grassroots activism helped bring about this Labor Department immigrant worker initiative, which she calls “a big deal.”

For more information, visit the National Day Laborer Organizing Network at www.ndlon.org.

