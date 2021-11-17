Libraries Without Borders Provides Internet Access to Underserved Communities Worldwide

An organization called Libraries without Borders brings essential information to underserved communities wherever they are found. The group “creates spaces that serve as learning centers, fab-labs, and incubators of ideas for people in precarious situations.”

The international organization, founded in 2007 by the French academic Patrick Weil, works in dozens of countries around the world, including in refugee camps. The U.S. branch launched in 2015, operates in Minnesota, Texas, North Carolina, California, Maryland, Michigan and Puerto Rico.

The group provides underserved populations access to the internet to connect them with employment, training, education and staying informed about local, national and international issues that impact their lives. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Aaron Greenberg, executive director of the U.S. branch of Libraries without Borders, who discusses the organization’s current work and plans for the future.

For more information,visit Libraries Without Borders at librarieswithoutborders.org.