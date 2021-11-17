This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 17, 2021

• One year after 196 nations around the world signed the Paris climate accord, the southeast Asian nation of Malaysia reported to the United Nations its trees had absorbed carbon four time faster than neighboring Indonesia. As a result, it wrote off 242 million tons of carbon dioxide from its 2016 carbon inventory or three-quarters of its total emissions.

(“Countries Climate Pledges Built on Flawed Data,” Washington Post, Nov. 7, 2021)

• Thirty years after a ceasefire was signed, fighting has erupted in the Western Sahara between the government of Morocco and rebels from the Polisario Front, that seeks independence for the Western Sahara. In the last year, there have been over 1,000 clashes between the rival forces, mostly artillery duels across a 1,700-mile wall of sand, or berm, built by the Moroccan army and sown with mines. Polisario commanders say a dozen of their soldiers and as many civilians have been killed. Morocco officially denies that the war has resumed.

( “The Disputed Desert,” Economist, Nov. 6, 2021)

• Twenty years after the American Civil War, black families near Shiloh, Alabama had owned hundreds of acres of farmland harvesting ribbon cane, corn and peas. In the early 1980s, descendants of these black farmers’ applications for federal loans were rejected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A representative of the federal Farm Service Agency or FSA, told black families they would have to wait until qualified white families received their loans first.

(“How Thousands of Black Farmers Were Forced Off Their Land,” In These Times, Oct. 21, 2021)

