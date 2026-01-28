Between The Lines – Jan. 28, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Jan. 28, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here January 28, 2026Madison McVan: ICE Agents’ Killing of 2nd Minneapolis Resident Provokes Nationwide Outrage and More ProtestsMel Goodman: The World Revolts Against Trump’s Irrational, Deadly Foreign and Domestic PolicyEddie Lejuine: Gulf Coast Residents Live in ‘Ground Zero’ of U.S. Fossil Fuel Industry’s Sacrifice Zone Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 28, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary