Occupy Wall Street 10 Years Later: Lessons Learned on Inclusion and Intersectionality

In the months after the near-collapse of the U.S. financial and banking system in 2008 that triggered the most serious global economic meltdown since the Great Depression, America witnessed an uneasy silence suggesting either trauma or stunned acquiescence among the general populace. But on Sept. 17, 2011, the near silence was broken when several hundred mostly young activists executed a long-planned peaceful “occupation” by setting up an encampment near the New York Stock Exchange in New York City’s Zuccotti Park, formerly Liberty Plaza Park. Despite mass arrests, the activists continued their occupation. Their focus was on economic inequality in the U.S. not seen since the Gilded Age and what they described as a broken political system.

The Wall Street protest that popularized the slogan “We are the 99%,” inspired support nationwide with some estimates that nearly 1,000 Occupy encampments being organized across the U.S. and around the world. In November, police departments nationwide colluded to take down the Occupy camps, but over the next decade, the spirit and passion of Occupy lived on in the continuing fight for social justice on a host of issues.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Heather McKee Hurwitz, a feminist scholar and a visiting researcher at the Cleveland Clinic. Here she talks about her new book, “Are We the 99%? The Occupy Movement, Feminism, and Intersectionality” and the lessons learned by progressive organizers over the past 10 years.