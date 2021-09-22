Unhinged Trump Drove Top U.S. General to Take Steps to Prevent Nuclear War

In Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, “Peril,” there’s a haunting account of how Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and chief military adviser to the president, fearful that Donald Trump was unstable, took steps to limit his ability to launch a military strike or deploy nuclear weapons that could ignite a politically-driven war.

The book also details Milley’s two phone calls made to reassure Chinese Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army that the U.S. had no intention of launching a strike against China. The first call was placed on Oct. 30, 2020, after Milley reviewed intelligence suggesting China believed the U.S. was preparing for an attack. The second call was placed after the Jan. 6th pro-Trump insurrection at the Capitol that attempted to overturn the results of the U.S. presidential election.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Tom Collina, director of policy with the Ploughshares Fund who talks about the harrowing events recounted in Woodward and Costa’s new book, Peril and the urgent need to implement safeguards to prevent future presidents from having the unilateral decision-making power to launch a nuclear holocaust.

Tom Collina and former Defense Secretary William Parry are co-authors of the book “The Button: The New Nuclear Arms Race and Presidential Power from Truman to Trump.”

Ploughshares Fund at ploughshares.org. For more information, visit the