Opponents Challenge Trump Regime’s Scheme to Politicize Federal Research Grants

Russell Vought, the chief architect of the Project 2025 blueprint for Donald Trump’s second term and current head of the Office of Management and Budget, or OMB, has issued proposed new regulations for federal research grants that are set to go into effect on Oct. 1.
Among the most devastating changes is one that would have senior political appointees—rather than career scientists or program officers—decide who grants are awarded to, and would allow Trump bureaucrats to cancel grants for any reason or no reason at all, at any point in the grant cycle. It goes without saying that under the Trump regime’s right-wing, white nationalist ideology, proposals focused on DEI, gender and related research projects, would not be eligible to receive federal funding.
Between The Line’s Melinda Tuhus spoke with Melinda Rostal, an epidemiologist and the lead for OMB response with the group Defend Public Health, a national public health watch dog organization founded in the wake of Trump’s 2024 election win. Here she describes some of the proposed changes to regulations, their potential impact, and what people are doing to fight back.
However, the political appointee doesn’t have to use any of that scoring or any of that information in order to determine whether a grant is approved or not. They can also terminate the grants without any rhyme or reason. They can terminate them just at will. And so if grants are being terminated in the middle, you can really waste a lot of money. I would also add, there’s a set of four, I think, public communication restrictions. Scientists cannot discuss their funded work with the public. You can’t pay for conferences on funding, you can’t pay for scientific affiliations on funding, you can’t pay for journal subscriptions on funding.
So if we want science to move forward, we need to be able to learn about other scientists’ work. And those are the avenues that we do that with. And that’s how we build on other people’s research. So we’re wasting money. Again, the taxpayer money is getting wasted because each person’s going to be doing their own research on the same thing because they don’t know anyone else has done that research, right? I think that’s an important one. And we have serious threats that we’re facing on this global system. So we have climate change, we have plastic pollutions, we have biodiversity loss at massive scales. All of these things require global international collaboration and America is pulling itself out of that. We’re not putting our innovation into it so it’s missing out on our knowledge, but also the world’s going to move on without us.
MELINDA TUHUS: Can the government, can the Trump administration just implement this because they’re in power now or is there any way to stop it?
For more information, visit Defend Public Health at defendpublichealth.org. Submit your comment regarding the OMB’s politicized review process of federal research grants via Defend Public Health’s campaign page here.
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