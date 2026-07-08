Between The Lines – July 8, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 8, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 8, 2026Norman Solomon: Corporate Democrats Lash Out Against Democratic Socialists After Primary WinsMelinda Rostal: Opponents Challenge Trump Regime’s Scheme to Politicize Federal Research GrantsHannah Riley Fernandez: Nationwide Revolt Against Flock Camera Mass Surveillance SurgesBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 8, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary