Opponents Rally to Stop GOP Push for COVID-19 Corporate Immunity   

In advance of Donald Trump’s poorly attended and controversial campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20th, his supporters registering to attend the event were forced to sign a waiver, assuming all risks related to exposure to the COVID-19 and promise not to sue the President or his campaign for illness or injury.

This same mindset is behind an effort by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Legislative Exchange Council to push Congress to grant temporary legal immunity from coronavirus-related lawsuits, that they assert is critical to re-opening the U.S. economy. GOP Majority leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump have threatened to hold any future COVID-19 aid package hostage unless business immunity is included

But while some states have passed corporate immunity legislation, or governors have issued executive orders, Congressional Democrats, labor unions and more than 100 civil society and public interest groups are strongly opposed to the proposal. They maintain that granting such immunity will create a disincentive for companies to protect worker safety and ensure workplaces and retail spaces are safe. Between The lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Remington A. Gregg, Counsel for Civil Justice and Consumer Rights with Public Citizen, who explains why corporate lobbyist’s call for immunity is based on a false choice between re-opening the economy and assuring that businesses are held accountable for their actions or inaction during the pandemic.

For more information visit Public Citizen at citizen.org.