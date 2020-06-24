For the first time in 45 years, troops from China and India clashed along the remote Galwan Valley, bordering the disputed Kashmir region. For weeks,tensions along the remote Himalayan frontier had increased as soldiers from each side probed along the disputed 2100-mile Chinese-Indian border.
As the spread of the coronavirus is exploding rapidly across Brazil, with over 1 million cases and more than 50,000 deaths, the Amazon rainforest is burning. According to the Climate Observatory, a consortium of research groups, Brazil’s carbon emissions will rise by 10-20 percent from 2018. The cause is deforestation. In the first four months of 2020, an estimated 464 square miles of forest was cleared in the Brazilian Amazon, 55 percent more than during the same period in 2019, the worst year in a decade.
Mark Janus, a former state child care worker is back at the Supreme Court attempting to force unions to refund fair share fees collected in recent years. The new federal lawsuit, backed by right-wing anti-union law firms, was rejected by trial and appellate courts, but pro-union advocates fear the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, especially Justice Samuel Alito, may want to destroy public sector unions by backing Janus in the case.
