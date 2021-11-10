Progressives Reject Blame for Democrats’ Election Losses

Major corporate media outlets pronounced the 2021 off-year election as a major defeat for the Democratic party, and a warning about losses to come in the 2022 mid-term election where control of Congress will be at stake. Many pundits viewed Virginia’s Democratic candidate for former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s narrow loss to Republican Glenn Youngkin, and New Jersey’s incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy’s slim victory in a deep blue state as signs of a party in decline, with the blame often fixed on the Democrats’ bold progressive agenda.

While the loss in Virginia was disappointing to Democrats, it followed a decades-long pattern where the party in the White House consistently loses that office in the year after a presidential election. Progressive candidates, however, won significant victories on Nov. 2, with wins by mayoral candidates Michelle Wu in Boston, Justin Bibb in Cleveland and victories in other cities. And while voters in Minneapolis rejected the option to replace their police department, voters in Austin, Texas, strongly opposed a measure to increase the police presence in that city.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of Our Revolution, a progressive political action organization born from Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. Here, he assesses progressive Democrats’ wins and losses – and the need to pursue an electoral strategy to win more congressional seats for progressive candidates next November.

For more information, visit Our Revolution at OurRevolution.com.