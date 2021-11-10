This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 10, 2021

• South Africa’s ruling African National Congress Party had its worst showing in local elections since coming to power in the 1990s. In this low turnout election the ANC won 46 percent of the popular vote. Voters expressed frustration with corruption, sky high unemployment and poor public services. Yet, as the ANC’s appeal wanes the opposition remains fragmented.

• Banking lobbyists are leading a full court press to kill a new tax enforcement proposal that could collect hundreds of billion dollars in unpaid taxes from the wealthiest Americans. It comes as Congress has cut funding for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service over the last 20 years. This situation has allowed the top 1 percent richest taxpayers to escape paying an estimated $600 billion taxes annually through weak reporting requirements.

• There’s a long history of attempts by unions to organize workers in the deep south. Going back to the days after World War II, labor – despite major investments in time and money, had very limited success in winning workplace union recognition.

