Project Connects Human Health & Environment to Protect Indonesia’s Rainforest

In 1993, Kinari Webb traveled to Borneo, Indonesia for the first time on a path to becoming a primatologist. What she learned there changed her career trajectory and her life. When she learned that local residents were cutting down trees in the rainforest to earn money specifically to pay for medical care, she decided to enroll in medical school, become a doctor and set up a primary care health center at the edge of one of Indonesia’s biodiverse national parks. People paid for care in-kind with seedlings, manure for organic farming or with handicrafts. Local people planted seedlings bought with funds contributed by supported around the world as a thank you to them for preserving the forest.

The core principles of the organization she founded, Health in Harmony, involve radical listening, rainforest community expertise, holistic and interdependent solutions, a decolonizing mindset, bridging global resources and data-driven scale.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Webb about her new memoir, “Guardians of the Trees: A Journey of Hope Through Healing the Planet” and her organization’s ongoing efforts to preserve rainforests around the world, including their work in Madagascar and Brazil.

For more information, visit Health in Harmony at healthinharmony.org and About Kinari Webb, M.D. at healthinharmony.org/team/kinari-webb/ and follow Dr. Kinari Webb on Twitter at twitter.com/kinariwebb.