Starbucks Union Drive Catches Fire Across the US

In December, workers at two Starbucks coffee stores in Buffalo, New York voted to form a union, the company’s first in the nation. Starbucks, the largest coffeehouse chain in the world had fought the union drive and lost. In February, workers at a third Starbucks store in Mesa, Arizona also voted to join the Starbucks Workers United union, affiliated with the SEIU, bringing the number of company-owned stores with a union to three, out of roughly 9,000 across the U.S.

Although the union drive does not yet have the number of victories needed to make major changes at the coffee giant, these early wins have inspired Starbucks workers nationwide to begin organizing in their own local stores. Thus far, more than 100 Starbucks locations in some 26 states have filed the paperwork necessary to hold their own union election.

The company, however, has been fighting back. Seven Starbucks workers in Memphis, Tennessee, were fired from their jobs in early February for alleged violation of safety and security policy. But according to union activists, these baristas were terminated for their work organizing a union. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Alex Press, a staff writer at Jacobin Magazine, who talks about the momentum in Starbucks workers’ national union drive, and the importance of the drive for the U.S. labor movement.