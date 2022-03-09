This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 9, 2022

• Days after leaving office, former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was arrested and set to be extradited to the United States on drug charges. From 2014 to January 2022, the right-wing president was a staunch ally of Washington on the war on drugs and immigration policy. After Washington requested his extradition on drug charges, Honduran police arrested Hernandez, and he now faces indictment and a trial in the U.S. In 2018, the former President’s brother, Congressman Antonino Hernandez was arrested by US authorities on weapons and drug trafficking changes. In 2021, he was sentenced to life in prison.

(“The Spectacular Fall of Honduras’s Juan Orlando Hernandez,” The Nation, Feb. 28 2022; “A Stunning Fall for ex-Honduran President Wanted in US,” Associated Press, Feb. 16, 2022)

• During the Covid pandemic, real estate investors bought a record number of homes in minority neighborhoods across the U.S. The housing grab contributed to a dramatic spike in home prices, freezing out many first time African-American home buyers who weren’t able to begin building home equity for future generations. The lower rate of homeownership among communities of color has been an important factor in a lower rate of overall wealth accumulation.

( “Investors Bought up a Record Share of Homes in 2021,” Washington Post, Feb. 16, 2022)

• Texas progressives had some major victories in the first primary election of the 2022 midterms. In the midst of a continued rightwing shift in state politics, three progressive candidates won or advanced into congressional runoff elections scheduled for May 24th, all three were endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

(“Progressives Gain a Foothold in Texas,” American Prospect, March 2, 2022; “Success for Progressives in Texas While Trump Ally Suffers Major Blow,” Guardian, March 2, 2022)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo