Sudan’s Civil War Unleashed Worst Active Genocide and Famine in the World Today

The nation of Sudan is the site of the worst active genocide and famine in the world today. On Oct. 26, El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur and the Sudanese army’s last stronghold in the region, fell to the Rapid Support Forces or RSF. Since the city’s fall widespread atrocities have been reported, including mass killings, ethnically-motivated violence and sexual assault. More than 150,000 people are estimated to have died in the current civil war, with 25 million affected by famine and millions more displaced internally or as refugees.

Both Sudan’s Armed Forces and the RSF, which have been engaged in a deadly war with each other since April 2023, were created by Sudan’s dictator Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown in 2019. The RSF is an outgrowth of the Janjaweed—Arab militias that committed genocide against black African Muslims in Darfur in the early 2000s.

Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health, has worked as a war crimes investigator for 26 years. Over the past 15 years, he’s used remote sensing technology to detect and document threats to the security of civilians. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Raymond about the evolution and current state of Sudan’s war, which included the RSF’s 18-month siege of El Fasher, leading to the highest of five levels of famine for the 500,000 people who were sheltering there.

Listen to Melinda Tuhus' in-depth interview with Nathaniel Raymond (26:50) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page.

