Supreme Court Extremist Majority Rolls Back EPA Authority to Regulate Pollution, Carbon Emissions

The end of the Supreme Court’s 2022 term brought impactful to devastating rulings on women’s health, guns, rights of the accused, the rights of tribal nations, and the climate. In West Virginia v EPA, the court ruled 6 to 3 to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases that are a major cause of climate change.

The justices ruled that Congress must specifically legislate what the executive branch is authorized to do on so-called “major questions,” while denying government agencies wide latitude to impose regulations on industry. Of course, the vast majority of members of Congress are not environmental or climate experts and would be unable to write such specific bills.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Jason Rylander, senior attorney with the Climate Law Institute at the Center for Biological Diversity, about the ruling. Here, he explains that although the Supreme Court’s ruling in the West Virginia v. EPA case is moving the U.S. in the wrong direction, it’s not as sweeping as the ruling that reversed abortion rights under Roe v Wade. He maintains that the Biden administration still has many tools available to address the climate crisis. But Rylander expresses concern that the ruling opens the door to future high court decisions affecting all government agencies that could negatively impact life for everyone in the U.S.

For more information, visit the Center for Biological Diversity at biologicaldiversity.org.