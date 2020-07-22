Supreme Court Upholds Treaty Obligations, a Landmark Victory for Native Americans

Interview with Sarah Deer, a lawyer, professor of women, gender, and sexuality studies at the University of Kansas, conducted by Melinda Tuhus

On July 9, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 in a case that indigenous people and their advocates are calling the most important in at least half a century. The decision held that the eastern half of Oklahoma is part of the Muskogee Creek reservation, with major implications for indigenous tribes’ legal jurisdiction. However, the ruling does not mean property owners in that part of the state will lose their land.

The case – McGirt v Oklahoma – was brought by a native man convicted of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl on reservation land. He was convicted in state court and sentenced to 1,000 years in state prison. The Supreme Court ruling will not likely result in the freeing of the convicted man, but rather would transfer his case to a federal court for retrial.

The decision has important implications for four other tribes in Oklahoma – the Cherokee, the Seminoles, the Choctaws and Chickasaws. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Sarah Deer, a member of the Muskogee nation, a lawyer and professor of women, gender, and sexuality studies at the University of Kansas. Here, she reflects on the importance of the case for indigenous nations’ judicial rights and federal law.

For more information, visit Sarah Deer’s website at sarahdeer.com.