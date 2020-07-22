Amid escalating US-China tensions, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted Beijing’s maritime claims in the South China Sea as “completely unlawful.” Pompeo cited a 2016 ruling by an international tribunal in the Hague rejecting China’s claims of historic reach in the vital sea lane as a violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. For months, Southeast Asian nations, have complained about Beijing’s territorial claims in the waters off the coasts of Vietnam and Malaysia.

(“US Says Most of Beijing Claims in the South China Sea Are Illegal,” New York Times, July 14, 2020; “Explainer: What’s Behind the Rising Tensions in the South China Sea,” Reuters, June 16, 2020)

When Mexico’s populist President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, ran for president he made derided Donald Trump, and pledged to send a peaceful civilian army to confront U.S. troops at the border.

(“Why ALMO Went to Dinner With Donald Trump,” New Yorker, July 9, 2020; “Mexico’s President Uses US Visit to Tout Ties With Trump,”The Hill, July 8, 2020)