Between The Lines – Oct. 22, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Oct. 22, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here October 22, 2025Phyllis Bennis: Deliberate Omissions in Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Endanger Future of 2.3 Million PalestiniansSteve Phillips: Supreme Court Poised to Overturn Voting Rights Act, Imperiling U.S. Multi-Racial DemocracyEddie Lejuine: LNG Terminals Decimate Louisiana's Once Thriving Commercial Fishing IndustryBob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 22, 2025