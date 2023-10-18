The UAW Strike: What’s at Stake for the U.S. Labor Movement

As the United Auto Workers union strike against the Big Three U.S. automakers, entered its fifth week, union President Shawn Fain announced that the strike was entering a new phase, where future decisions to increase pressure on the car companies would be at random — by day and by company. Earlier on Oct. 12, 8,700 union members walked off the job at Ford’s Kentucky assembly plant that manufacturers their best-selling vehicles, including the popular F-150 pickup truck.

In a speech on Oct. 16, Ford’s Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end their strike, warning that high labor costs could limit spending on developing new vehicles and investing in factories. The strike, launched on Sept. 15, is the first time the UAW has struck all three of the nation’s unionized car manufacturers, GM, Ford and Stellantis, at the same time.

In an earlier sign of progress, the union announced on Oct. 6 that GM had agreed to place all electric vehicle battery plant workers under the union’s national master agreement. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Nelson Lichtenstein, research professor in the history department at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Here he discusses the union’s demands and what’s at stake in the UAW strike for the U.S. labor movement.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Nelson Lichtenstein (18:18) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tunein + Alexa, Castbox, Overcast, Podfriend, iHeartRadio, Castro, Pocket Casts, RSS Feed.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.