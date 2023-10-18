Between The Lines – Oct. 18, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Oct. 18, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here October 18, 2023Phyllis Bennis: Only a Ceasefire and De-Escalation Can Stop the Rising Civilian Death Toll in GazaOfer Neiman: Israelis United in Response to Hamas Attack, But Most Blame Netanyahu for Failing to Protect the Nation Nelson Lichtenstein: The UAW Strike: What’s at Stake for the U.S. Labor MovementBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 18, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary