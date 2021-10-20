Interview with James Gustave “Gus” Speth, author of They Knew: The U.S. Government’s 50-Year Role in Causing the Climate Crisis, conducted by Melinda Tuhus

James Gustave “Gus” Speth has had a more than 50-year career at the top echelons of the environmental movement, working in the worlds of government, non-profits and academia. He’s a co-founder of the Natural Resources Defense Council, was chairman of the U.S. Council on Environmental Quality in the Carter administration, and a leader of the United Nations Development Program. Speth also served as dean of Yale University’s School of Forestry and Environmental Studies.

Attorneys representing 21 youth plaintiffs in the Juliana v United States lawsuit, who are suing the U.S. government for denying their right to a livable planet, recently asked Speth to write a history of how presidential administrations, starting with Jimmy Carter, have dealt with the issue of climate change.

Speth does just that in his new book titled, “They Knew: The U.S. Government’s 50-Year Role in Causing the Climate Crisis.” Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Speth about the book and the patterns that his research revealed.

