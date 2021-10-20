This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 20, 2021

• In the Trump-dominated Republican Party, top party leaders are embracing the “Christian nationalism” of Hungary’s authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and other far-right groups in Europe. Former Vice President Mike Pence recently traveled to Budapest to embrace Orban’s European nationalist, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ agenda, at a so-called “family values” summit.

(“The GOP Alliance With Europe’s Far-Right Deepens,” Washington Post, Oct. 12, 2021 )

• Days before the final U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, members of an elite CIA-supervised Afghan commando force guarded one of the entrances to the Kabul airport, granting access to thousands of Afghans seeking to leave the country. The CIA funded force known as Zero units were much feared on the battlefield, and known for conducting deadly night raids that killed an untold number of civilians across Afghanistan.

(“CIA’s Afghan Proxies Will Get Fresh Start in US,” Intercept, Oct. 5, 2021)

• As Congressional redistricting gets underway across the U.S., Democrats expect to lose seats in Texas and Florida through GOP gerrymandering. However in solidly blue New York state, where Democrats hold a super-majority in the legislature, party leaders are seeking to flip upwards of five Republican seats whose district maps were drawn by a Democrats in the state Assembly and Republicans who ran the State Senate.

(“NY State Redistricting May Just Save Joe Biden’s Presidency,” Nation, Oct. 7, 2021; “New York Will Soon Lose 1 House Seat. The G.O.P. Might Lose 5.” New York Times, Sept 19, 2021)

