As a confrontation between the Trump administration and South Korea over sharing defense costs heats up, over 4,000 South Korean workers were furloughed on April 1st without pay. These workers support the U.S. military force of nearly 29,000 troops stationed in South Korea, there to project American military power in East Asia. The layoffs came in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Prospect forecasts that a critical debate in the months ahead will

focus on calls for austerity in state capitals, many of which are required to maintain

balanced budgets. In recent economic downturns, Republican-controlled legislatures

imposed deep cuts in education, colleges and universities, infrastructure and health care.

Fiscal troubles lie ahead, as the federal CARES Act stimulus bill approved only $150

billion in funds that will fill just 15 percent of state and local government’s projected

fiscal gap.

Florida voting rights advocates praised a ruling by Federal District Judge Robert Hinkle to expand a lawsuit challenging the state’s limits on the voting rights of former felons. The case will decide whether or not 430,000 Florida ex-felons who cannot afford to pay outstanding fines and fees, will be able to register to vote.

