This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 28, 2021

• For the first time in its 40-year history, the German Green Party is center stage in Germany’s election set for late September. The Green’s Chancellor candidate, 40-year-old Annalena Baerbock, is the only woman in the race to succeed Angela Merkel, who is retiring after 16 years in power. Meanwhile, the dominant center-right coalition of the Christian Democrats and the Bavaria-based Christian Social Union is fractured and losing support.

(“Green on Black,” Economist, April 19, 2021; “Green Party’s Economic Plans,” DW, April 21, 2021)

• Thirty years after the rise of Kurdish nationalism across the Middle East, prospects for Kurdish autonomy remains dim. Four years ago, police arrested Selahattin Dimirtas, head of the People’s Democratic Party, the strongest political voice for Turkey’s Kurdish population. Like hundreds of other Kurdish politicians and activists, he remains behind bars on trumped up charges under Turkey’s authoritarian leader Recap Tayyip Erdogan.