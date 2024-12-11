This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 11, 2024

A global early warning-and-response system has failed to prevent famine in Sudan’s Zamzam camp located in North Darfur, where starvation now threatens the lives of an estimated 500,000 people uprooted by decades of civil war. The system, called the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification or (IPC,) links the United Nations, humanitarian aid groups, wealthy donor nations and technical experts to determine the populations most vulnerable to famine, and then direct food aid there.

(“A Fatal Delay,” Reuters, Dec. 5, 2024)

After the Biden administration issued a federal rule in October, municipal water systems across the U.S. are facing a 10-year timeline to replace aging lead pipes that threaten public health. Although water utilities agree that removal of the pipes is a priority, they say some ratepayers may get hit with costly increases in their water bills to pay for the work.

(“Cities, States Say They’ll Need More Help to Replace Million of Lead Pipes,” Stateline, Nov. 18, 2024)

Allies of President-elect Donald Trump have signaled that under the new administration they’ll be focused on weakening the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate laws on air, soil, and water quality among other crucial environmental and health issues.

(“Trump Allies Begin Attack on EPA and Rules Protecting US Drinking Water,” Guardian, Dec. 2, 2024)