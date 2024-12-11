Between The Lines – Dec. 11, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Dec. 11, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here December 11, 2024Phyllis Bennis: Unanswered Questions Persist After Rebels Overthrow Syria’s al-Assad RegimeJohn Carl Baker: Courageous South Koreans Rise Up to Block Right-Wing CoupKica Matos: National Immigrant Advocacy Group Prepared to Resist Trump’s Mass Deportation PlanBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 11, 2024 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List: Subscribe to our Weekly Summary