This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 13, 2023

As global leaders debate a clean energy transition at the United Nations’ COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Saudi Arabia is working to boost demand for fossil fuels in Africa and other developing nations. The plan to boost oil demand calls for increasing the use of cheaper fossil burning cars, buses and planes. It also calls for the development of so-called “power ships” which use dirty heavy fuel oil to produce electricity for coastal communities.

(“Saudi Arabia’s Grand Plan to ‘Hook’ Poor Nations on Oil,” Guardian, Nov. 27, 2023)

In Macomb County, Michigan – a swing district with many conservative Democratic voters, there’s lots of economic anxiety, despite low unemployment over rising prices for food and housing. Macomb County, in suburban Detroit is seen as a swing district in the swing state of Michigan, whose electoral college votes helped Biden win his 2020 campaign. Biden’s prospects to win re-election in 2024 may rest on blue collar Democratic voters.

(“In Michigan’s Macomb County, Uncertainty over Bidenomics,” Christian Science Monitor, Nov. 14, 2023)

In the aftermath of the late October mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, mourners for the 18 victims, filled a chapel at St. Joseph’s College. The college’s sponsor, the Sisters of Mercy society of nuns, are outspoken opponents of the gun industry for “profiting from these killings.”

(“How a Maine Businessman Made the AR-15 into America’s Best Selling Rifle,” ProPublica, Nov. 21, 2023)

