• For 11 years, Mexican migrant Jaime Solano worked in the low-wage food service industry in New York City. He delivered takeout for restaurants and worked as kitchen staff. He sent his savings to his family in the poor state of Guerrero in southern Mexico, until he died of COVID-19 over the summer. His death left his wife and family with little means of support.

(“Women in Mexico Reckon With the High Cost of Migration,” The Nation, Dec. 17, 2020)