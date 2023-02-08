This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 8, 2023

• It’s been 10 years since Egyptian General Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi seized power in a coup. But a decade after the fragile democracy was crushed by the military, the Arab world’s most populous nation’s economy is failing. The government debt-to-GDP ratio hovers around 90 percent while external debt has more than doubled since 2013. Debt service consumes 45 percent of all government revenue.

(“Pyramid Scheme,” Economist, Jan. 24, 2023)

• The Philippines Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos, appointed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of brutal dictator Ferdinand Marcos, asked all senior police officers to voluntarily hand in their resignations. Over 900 police generals and colonels complied in a public move to demonstrate that the government is addressing widespread drug corruption in its own ranks.

(“Hundreds of Philippine Police are Filing Their Resignations,” Christian Science Monitor, Jan. 26, 2023)

• Scandal-plagued, pathological liar New York Republican Rep. George Santos has recused himself from his House committee assignments as federal and state investigations are conducted into allegations he violated campaign finance laws. Campaign records show Santos has close ties to financier Andrew Intrater, who has given Santos and other Republican candidates tens of thousands of dollars since 2017.

(“Sanctioned Oligarch Connected Andrew Intrater GOP Donor Goes Far Beyond George Santos,” Open Secrets, Jan. 26 2023)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.