Between The Lines – Feb. 8, 2023 – Full Show
February 8, 2023
Svante Myrick: Bigotry and Hate Drives GOP Ouster of Rep. Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee
Shaheen Rana: Police Killing of Forest Protecter Activist Won't Deter Atlanta's 'Stop Cop City' Campaign
Max Rameau: National Debate on Policies to Address Police Violence Must Prioritize Local Community Control 
Bob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 8, 2023