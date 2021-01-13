• On the eve of the next round of Afghan peace talks in Qatar, there’s been a new wave of murders inside Afghanistan targeting civil society leaders, including journalists and human rights activists. The Afghan government blames the killings on a special Taliban unit that they say is carrying out these assassinations to undermine public trust in the government—and to eliminate critics of the Taliban’s hard-line interpretation of Islam. However, an alternate theory is that that these murders, many not claimed by either the Taliban or ISIS militants, can be attributed to political factions and criminal gangs who would benefit from a breakup of the peace talks focused on negotiating a ceasefire.

(“Afghan Civil Society Under Attack,” Foreign Policy, Jan. 4, 2021; “Targeted Killings Are Terrorizing Afghans. And No One Is Claiming Them,” New York Times, Jan. 2, 2021)