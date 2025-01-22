This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 22, 2025

Over the last year, Beijing has doubled the number of aircraft incursions into Taiwan’s airspace, and other forms of harassment, in its continuing campaign to one day annex the island nation under what China’s president Xi Jinping terms “reunification.” With the constant threat of invasion, Taiwan has relied on the United States and regional allies to strengthen its military defenses. The Guardian reports that while Taiwan continues to reject authority from Beijing, it has clamped down on calls for full independence from communist mainland China.

(“Maps Show How China’s Military is Squeezing Taiwan,” Guardian, Jan. 7, 2025; “Mike Pence to Trump: Cutting Taiwan Support Would ‘Likely Spark a New Nuclear Arms Race’,” Guardian, Jan. 7, 2025)

The World Bank has once again changed course on its support for mega dam projects in developing nations. Over the last decade, the global financial institution had withheld funding for giant hydroelectric dams due to the large number of people that are frequently displaced, substantial damage to the environment and long construction timelines.

(“In a Major Reversal, the World Bank is Backing Mega Dams,” Yale E-260, Dec. 19, 2024)

The speculative cryptocurrency industry is one of the biggest winners as Donald Trump returns to the White House. Trump who vowed to create a federal bitcoin stockpile, is expected to take action on crypto policy early in his administration. The federal government currently holds $19 billion worth of bitcoin seized in criminal investigations.

(“First Day Trump Order: A federal Stockpile of Bitcoin,” New York Times, Jan. 16, 2025; “Trump and His Crypto Cronies Have Big Plans,” Nation, Jan. 10, 2025)