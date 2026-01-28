This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 28, 2026

Fifteen years after the Fukushima disaster, Japan is reopening nuclear power reactors amid rising anxiety. The massive Kashiwazaki-Kariwa complex Northwest of Tokyo, is moving to re-activate one of its seven reactors. If all seven reactors go online, it could generate 8.2 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power millions of households.

(“15 Years after Fukushima, Japan Prepares to Restart the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor,” The Guardian, Jan. 18, 2026)

The Trump administration’s Department of Justice is making an unprecedented demand of states to turn over official voter lists with no legal justification. Voter data carries sensitive personal information on tens of millions of Americans. The Justice Department requested 43 states turn over this data, which includes the last four digits of Social Security numbers, dates of birth and current addresses. After only eight states complied with the voter data request, the Department of Justice filed lawsuits seeking the material, against 23 states and the District of Columbia led by Democratic party officials. In refusing to turn over the voter files, election officials cite state privacy laws.

(“Alarm as Trump DOJ Pushes for Voter Information on Millions of Americans,” Guardian, Jan. 15, 2026)

As football fans gear up for this year’s over-hyped Super Bowl extravaganza, concern is growing among states and municipalities about the huge cost of taxpayer subsidies given to underwrite new sports stadiums for teams owned by multi-billionaires.

(“Sports Stadium Deals Hand Ever More Taxpayer Money to Billionaires,” Stateline, Jan. 12, 2026)