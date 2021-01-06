• Weeks before the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the world, indigenous activists were in the streets across Canada engaged in protests seeking to block construction of a natural gas pipeline across Wet’suwet’en lands in northern British Columbia. The actions triggered what Foreign Policy magazine called the “Year of Indigenous Activism” in Canada, which forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to intervene in the conflict between the First Nation Wet’suwet’en and British Columbia’s provincial authorities.

(“2020 Was the Year of Indigenous Activism in Canada,” Foreign Policy, Dec. 17, 2020)