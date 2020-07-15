After nearly a decade of construction and threats of a looming water war, Ethiopia is in the final stages of building Africa’s largest dam on the Blue Nile River. The $4.8 billion, 500-foot-high dam, largely financed by poor Ethiopians, would enable the country to bring electricity to 65 million of its people. The dam will divert water from the Blue Nile River, the main feeder for the Nile River as it flows north into Sudan and Egypt.

Just two months ago, Donald Trump was attacking “bailouts” for Democratic-run states that were grappling with the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. But just two months later, the U.S. map of new coronavirus outbreaks looks entirely different. Republican governors that reopened their states quickly, following Trump’s lead and ignoring public health guidelines, are now seeing a catastrophic surge in confirmed coronavirus infections, rising hospitalizations and a tragic increase in the death toll. States that Trump won in the 2016 election now account for about 75 percent of all new coronavirus cases in the U.S.

