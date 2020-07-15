Republicans’ Massive Voter Purge Designed to Steal 2020 Election

With rising fear about the dramatic increase in coronavirus infections in most states across the U.S., there’s ongoing and concurrent concern about how to safely vote in this November’s critical presidential and congressional election. While President Trump has attacked mail-in voting, falsely claiming that absentee ballots are tainted by fraud and will be used to rig the 2020 election, many states are making plans to offer voters easy access to “no excuse” mail-in ballots.

But throughout this winter and spring as voters cast ballots in primary elections, many through mail-in voting, an NPR analysis found that in the primaries held so far this year, at least 65,000 absentee or mail-in ballots have been rejected because they arrived past the deadline, often through no fault of the voter. Other pitfalls with mail-in ballots include some state’s onerous requirements for voters to have their absentee ballots notarized, and rejection of large numbers of ballots where election officials mistakenly believe a voter’s signature doesn’t match their registration signature on file.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Greg Palast, known for his investigative reports for BBC, The Guardian and Rolling Stone. Here, Palast, author of bestsellers including “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy,” warns voters against blind faith in mail-in ballots, an issue examined in his new book, titled “How Trump Stole 2020: The Hunt for America’s Vanished Voters.”

For more information visit Greg Palast’s website at gregpalast.com.