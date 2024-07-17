This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 17, 2024

A steady stream of women and girls from Afghanistan are moving to Iran to get an education. It’s been more than a thousand days since the Taliban banned education for Afghan girls over the age of 12. According to the Guardian, 40,000 Afghans, mostly women are now studying at university in Iran, with another 600,000 Afghan children enrolled in Islamic Republic schools.

During the first two months of 2024, a pipeline company Targa Northern Delaware vented more climate damaging emissions in energy-rich New Mexico than all other oil and natural gas producers in the state combined. Releases by the company from its natural gas extraction wells were equivalent to carbon emissions produced by 26,000 cars in a year.

During the summer of protest against police violence in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, activist Brianna Villafane joined a protest in lower Manhattan. During a confrontation with police, an officer pulled her hair and dragged her to the ground. An investigation by New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board concluded the officer engaged in serious misconduct. But the case stalled as New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban intervened using his “retention” power to make sure the case never made it to trial. Instead, Caban ruled the officer’s use of force in the case was “reasonable and necessary” and refused to order any disciplinary action.

