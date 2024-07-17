Between The Lines – July 17, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 17, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 17, 2024Michael Podhorzer: GOP Uses Assassination Attempt to Shut Down Condemnation of Trump’s Authoritarian AgendaBryan Bennett: Poll Finds Americans Reject and Fear Trump’s Right-wing Extremist ‘Project 2025’ AgendaMichael Gerrard: Activists Working to Reverse NY Gov. Hochul’s ‘Pause’ on NYC Congestion Pricing PlanBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 17, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary