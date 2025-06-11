This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 11, 2025

Five members of United Nations humanitarian aid convoy were killed in north Darfur, as fighting rages between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces militia which controls most of Darfur in western Sudan. The convey was headed toward the provincial capital of el-Fasher, a city of two million people under siege by RSF militia forces. Both sides have accused each other of striking the UN convoy with drones. The UN did not say how the attack happened, but officials called for an urgent investigation and for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

Over 200 wildfires have broken out in the prairielands of Canada, forcing more than 25,000 people to flee their homes in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. A prolonged period of unusually warm and dry conditions have led to intensify these fires, continuing a trend worsened by the climate crisis.