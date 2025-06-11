As Trump Deploys Military to Suppress Dissent, Millions Expected at June 14th Nationwide Protests

TAMIKA MIDDLETON: We say history doesn’t necessarily repeat itself, but it does teach us things. And so, if we are paying attention to history, we can recognize the signals of this sort of strongman president organizing a military parade on his birthday, which also happens to be Flag Day and sort of the conflation of patriotism with his own individual identity as a leader. And so there are a number of things happening on Saturday, a number of organizations that are mobilizing in response to this in response to what feels like an escalation of this march towards fascism, towards authoritarianism. And so there are a couple things. One, I will say there is the mass action that you’re referring to that is a large coalition of organizations that is No Kings Day. That is one mass mobilization that is happening across the country. There are of course, local folks who are taking action in a number of places.

And Women’s March in particular, we’re taking a different approach to this day than we have in the past, really taking our cues from what we have seen work in the fight against fascism in other countries, and really tapping into political theater, humor and satire. And so when you’ve mentioned “Kick Out the Clowns” it’s sort of our attempt to really lean into that.

We’ve been talking to organizers and reading about organizing in Serbia and other places where they really sort of leaned into the invitation of humor, whereas both an invitation to people into the movement, but also as an intervention that brings some nuances and really starts to problematize and make the distinction between what we know as normalcy and the absurdity of the current government.

And so we have, in addition to the No Kings Day efforts, we also have over 300 political circuses being playing around the country in all 50 states with our flagship event happening in Madison, Wisconsin and really inviting folks to think about their activism in lots of different ways.

Think about the ways that we can create a political dilemma for leadership. Think about the ways that we can invite our neighbors who may have voted for Trump to say, “Listen, let’s look at the absurdity of what’s actually happening right now. Let’s look at what is impacting you, what is all of us on every single day, and let’s bring more and more people into the fight that we’re in right now.”

So yes, again, so many different things taking place across the country, so many people getting involved and recognizing the absurdity, not just of, like you said, the military parade and then the mobilizing of the National Guard, but then also the sort of back and forth that’s happening with Elon Musk and then the back and forth that’s currently happening with Gavin Newsom.

And so there’s just a real absurdity to what is taking place that we want to really highlight and exploit in order to call the question for our neighbors and our friends and our community members who may have been sitting on the sidelines or may have been on the other side in this election and inviting them into conversation with us.