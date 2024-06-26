This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 26, 2024

While immigration is a top issue in the United States presidential election campaign, an escalating water war is brewing between U.S. and Mexico. As Mexico’s President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum prepares to take office in October, talks between the two countries are heating up over Mexico’s inability to make good on its obligation to deliver water to the US side of the Rio Grande River.

After the January 2023 police murder of Tyre Nichols, community activists in Memphis, Tenn. mobilized. Nichols, who was black, was pulled over for a traffic infraction and beaten to death by police. Activists pushed the Memphis city council to ban police stops for minor infractions like broken brake lights or a recently expired vehicle registration.

After the electoral success of progressive Democrats, known as the Squad – which includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y. – the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee imposed a ban on the hiring of political consultants, media advisors and pollsters who backed primary challengers to House incumbents.

