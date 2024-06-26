Between The Lines – June 26, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – June 26, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here June 26, 2024 Retired U.S. Army Col. Lawrence B. Wilkerson: U.S. Provocatively Permits Ukraine to Use American Weapons to Attack Targets Inside RussiaJuan Bettancourt: Active Duty U.S. Soldiers ‘Appeal for Redress’ to Voice Opposition to America’s Role in Israel’s War in GazaMartha Boesing and Victoria Rue: ‘Voices from the Silenced’: New Play Presents Women’s Painful Pre-Roe Abortion StoriesBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 26, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary