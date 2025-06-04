This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 4, 2025

This year, 75 of the poorest nations around the world owe China over $22 billion in debt, for loans Beijing made in their “Belt and Road” global infrastructure initiative. The program7 lent developing nations funds they needed to build schools, bridges, hospitals, highways and shipping and air ports, making Beijing the largest supplier of bilateral loans, peaking with a total of more than $50 billion in 2016, more than all western creditors combined.

(“Poorest 75 Countries Face a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Debt Repayment to China,” Guardian, May 27, 2025)

House Republicans passed their proposed federal budget by a narrow 215 to 214 vote on May 22, making a total of $1.5 trillion in cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and the SNAP food assistance program, in order to pay for enormous tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans. Earlier in the budget debate, a dozen House Republicans had vowed to oppose reductions in Medicaid, citing concerns about the potential impact of gutting the program on health care providers across the country.