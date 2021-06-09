This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 9, 2021

• President Joe Biden has staked his international reputation on ending atrocities in Ethiopia’s civil war in northern Tigray. The region, now engulfed in violence with troops from neighboring Eritrea and rival ethnic militias, is also now facing the prospect of mass starvation.

• After years of budget cuts to the Internal Revenue Service, giant U.S.-based corporations like Apple, General Electric, ExxonMobil, Starbucks, McDonald’s and Walmart continue to exploit weak enforcement in declaring dubious tax write-offs likely to be challenged by the IRS. But due to the statute of limitations on so-called “uncertain tax benefits,” many profitable corporations annually enjoy millions of dollars in questionable tax rebates.