Between The Lines – June 9, 2021 – Full ShowListen to the full show here June 9, 2021Philip Weiss: Fragile Coalition Forms to Oust Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Hillary Schneller: Case Now Before Supreme Court Could Overturn Roe V. Wade, End Reproductive RightsAlex Lawson: Progressive Coalition Pushing Biden, Congress to Protect, Expand Social Security, Medicare, MedicaidBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 9, 2021Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary